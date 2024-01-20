Hyderabad: The upcoming film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, has eagerly been awaited by fans. The teaser had already generated excitement and with the trailer's release, the anticipation has intensified even more. The film's songs have also become extremely popular. Now, music company T-Series has shared a video of the making of the film's song Ishq Jaisa Kuch, which shows actor Hrithik Roshan getting utmost satisfaction and delight on eating sweets after 14 months.

The aerial action film starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover has captured everyone's attention. Ishq Jaisa Kuch is a beach song with lively beats that have resonated with fans. The highlight of the song is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone flaunting their perfect bodies in beachwear. As the video of the making starts, director Siddharth Anand can be seen defining the track as 'crazy' and reveals that it belongs to his new favourite genre, the new disco.

In the video, Deepika Padukone also expresses her enthusiasm for Ishq Jaisa Kuch and refers to it as a 'really sexy track'. The song's choreographer, Bosco, adds that when Hrithik and Deepika dance together, it's like watching two heavenly bodies, impossible to take your eyes off them.

The video shows the extensive training that Hrithik underwent to showcase his abs in the song. Choreographer Bosco commends the actor for his dedication, sincerity, and hard work, remarking on how he effortlessly embodies the desired character and pushes himself to achieve perfection.

Siddharth Anand shares that with Hrithik in the song, each step required weeks of preparation until it was executed flawlessly and appeared outstanding on screen. At the end of the video, we witness the joyous celebration of the War star as he breaks his sweets fast, relishing in some delightful treats after 14 months. Hrithik said, "It has hit my soul... Santushti and tripti." The priceless expression on his face speaks volumes.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, brings together Hrithik and Deepika for the very first time, and their undeniable on-screen chemistry has become the talk of the town. The central focus of the story lies on Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky (portrayed by Anil Kapoor), and his covert team. Hrithik portrays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika's character is Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Together, they embark on a mission for revenge following the Pulwama Attack.