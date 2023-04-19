WATCH PRIYANKA CHOPRA GUSHES AS FAN SINGS DESI GIRL FOR HER ANOTHER BRINGS MANGOES

Hyderabad Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the world premiere of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in London with her husband American actor and singer Nick Jonas her mother Madhu Chopra and costars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci Priyanka looked stunning in a ravishing red gown But apart from her striking appearance what caught the attention was her IndiannessThe actor despite being a global icon has her heart rooted in her culture and Hindi cinema She was left gushing as a fan in the audience dedicated the song Desi Girl to her Priyanka back home is referred as Desi Girl as it is one of the most popular Bollywood dance number of hers from the film DostanaMadden who sat next to her was all smiles at the sweet fan moment Priyanka I adore you exclaimed the fan to which Priyanka blushed and thanked him While leaving the stage she spotted the fan and waved at him and the fan congratulated her again The sweet video was shared on Priyanka s Instagram fan clubs allowing other fans to respond Responding to the nowviral video a fan commented I can t stop watching this Other fans of the actor dropped hearteye emojis on the post Meanwhile another thoughtful fan brought her a special gift Taking a cue from Priyanka s recent Instagram post about smuggling mangoes a fan told her that she d brought something very funny for her because she didn t want the actor to smuggle You brought me mango Priyanka joked I m so sorry I could only think of this the fan responded It s amazing thank you Priyanka said as she posed with the mangoes and signed a few autographs for the fan This comes after Priyanka shared a photo of her passport and a single mango in an Instagram post a few days ago Is it legal to smuggle mango emoji I m looking for a friend she wrote in the caption of her Instagram postPrior to this Priyanka and Richard Madden had come to India to take part in a Citadel promotion campaign Citadel is one of the most expensive television series ever made and is produced by the Russo brothers The first two episodes will be made available on Prime Video on April 28Also read Citadel premiere Nick Jonas can t take his eyes off wifey Priyanka Chopra in red dress