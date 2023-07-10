Hyderabad: Rikkie Valerie Kolle made history as a transwoman after she was crowned Miss Netherlands. With her victory, Rikkie is headed to represent the Netherlands in the prestigious 72nd Miss Universe pageant in 2023. After winning, Rikkie wants to inspire the queer community to pursue their aspirations.

However, her unconventional win has divided the internet. Though many congratulated her on her historic win, some found it deceitful. Rikkie's winning post drew a lot of flak on social media. As soon as she dropped the post expressing her excitement over her coveted win, people started reacting to it strongly. Her participation and eventual win have created a stir online. Check some of the views here.

A not-so-supportive social media user wrote: "After weightlifting and swimming, a guy now wins a womens beauty competition, that he would have never won if he was a real woman." This comment received a series of reactions, some agreeing to it, and some discrediting it. A user replied: "well, this is not sports. this is a beauty contest. men aren’t inherently more beautiful than women. thus, she has no advantage in this competition, right?" Another replied: "its a HE in woman clothes.."

Another one opined: "DISGRACEFUL!!! Another man in drag sticking it to women everywhere except this time instead of fighting for our place in this mans world we are applauding the new way they found to keep us out of the spotlight. LADIES STAND UP TURN YOUR BACK AND WALK AWAY FROM THIS MADNESS, YOU DO NOT NEED TO STAND FOR IT AND APPLAUD, WHAT A SAD SAD FARCE! #alternateuniverse 🤬👎👎"

Showing immense support to her, a user wrote: "Ignore all the negative comments! We are so proud of you 🥳and believe in you! 1st 👑 claimed.. We are rooting for you to claim the @missuniverse." Another one wrote: "To all of the people commenting hate towards the stunning @rikkievaleriekolle can go cry about it somewhere else. Like literally, many of you need to do research about what it means to be a trans woman! Best of luck to you beautiful @rikkievaleriekolle at @missuniverse! ❤️🏳️‍⚧️"

A fan wrote: "Imagine feeling threatened by Trans women because your own femininity is so fragile 🤐 I support ALL women." In contrast another one commented: "Well done. A man just stole the first place of a woman and gets applause for it. Full circle, we just killed 200 years of work of women who fought for equality."

Rikkie is now all set to represent her country in the Miss Universe competition to be held later in the year. She aspires to be the voice of the queer community going forward.