Hyderabad: Spider-Man couple Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai for the first time on Friday. According to reports, the couple was said to attend the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Pictures of Tom and Zendaya from the Ambani event are yet to surface online but the couple is going viral on social media for their supposed visit to Kerala.

On Saturday, Kerala Tourism took to its official Instagram page to share a picture of Tom and Zendaya clicked in Munnur, Idukki district of the southern state. Soon after Kerala Tourism shared the Spider-Man lovebirds' picture on social media it stormed the internet. Tomdaya's visit to Kerala was bound to go viral but hadn't it been nice if it was for real?

The image shared by Kerala Tourism seems to be an April Fool post as Tom and Zendaya's picture is photoshopped. Tomdaya did not visit Kerala and the image which is going viral is a year old. Last April, the couple was spotted in Boston, where Zendaya was shooting for her film The Challengers. Back then, the lovebirds shared a sweet PDA moment, as Zendaya was seen holding hands in Holland’s pocket.

Meanwhile, Tom and Zendaya might visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Earlier, while promoting the film Uncharted, Tom had expressed his wish to see the Taj Mahal and while the couple is on their first visit to India, it is likely that they visit the ultimate monument of love. Back then, Tom also said that he is a "big fan of India" and he is grateful for the love that he receives from Indian fans.