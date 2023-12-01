Hyderabad: The third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival kickstarted this week, graced by several international and Arab celebrities. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was also in attendance, who was bestowed with the prestigious Yusr Award. The award was presented to him by Hollywood star Sharon Stone, who commended him as an 'all-round creative genius'. In his acceptance speech, Ranveer publicly expressed his admiration for Johnny Depp, who was present among the audience.

At the event, Sharon stated, "I had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer before, what a great guy. It gives me genuine, great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award." Ranveer appeared flattered as he went up to receive his award. During his speech, he gestured towards Johnny Depp and said that it's an honor to be receiving the award in his presence. "My good sir, I've followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape," Ranveer said. He further thanked him for inspiring him and unknowingly imparting invaluable lessons in the art of acting.

During an interview on the sidelines of the festival, Ranveer opened up on taking over the Don franchise from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He expressed his hope to imprint his own mark on this revered franchise, emphasizing his awareness of the significance of being chosen as their successor. The actor's most recent appearance was in the critically acclaimed and commercially hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The opening ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival also witnessed the attendance of renowned personalities such as Will Smith, Baz Luhrmann, and a multitude of other stars. Last year, Sharon Stone's reaction upon being seated next to honoree Shah Rukh Khan generated significant media attention.