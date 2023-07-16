Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a glimpse of a sweet moment with her husband and singer, Nick Jonas, through an Instagram post. The couple attended the Wimbledon Women's Final together and during their car ride, Priyanka captured a candid video. In the clip, Nick can be seen trying to untie her ponytail, while Priyanka giggles and makes playful faces.

The light-hearted video ends with Nick shaking his head as Priyanka jokingly exclaims 'ow', indicating that he successfully untied her hair. Priyanka captioned the post, "Ponytails are complicated," adding a touch of humor to the adorable moment.

Nick also took to Instagram to share their Wimbledon experience. In one of the videos, the couple posed in front of the Wimbledon trophies, and Nick expressed his excitement at sitting in the Royal Box and witnessing the victory of the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.

For her date with Nick at Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Grounds, Priyanka opted for a printed green and black dress paired with black open-toe legging boots. She accessorized her ensemble with black sunglasses and a blue clutch purse. Nick on the other hand looked suave in a white shirt, a brown suit with a matching tie, and sunglasses. Going by their social media posts, NickYanka (as they are fondly called by fans) had a delightful time at Wimbledon.

On the work front, Priyanka's most recent outing was Amazon Prime's Citadel. The spy web series by Russo Brothers is renewed for a second season by the OTT giant. The actor was also seen in comedy-drama Love Again while her upcoming film Heads of State will feature her alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

