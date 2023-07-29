Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer has had a successful run in Indian cinemas for a week, with audiences still flocking to theaters to catch the movie. Despite facing tough competition and being in its second week, the film's collections have remained respectable.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Oppenheimer collected Rs 4.50 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total collections in India to Rs 77.70 crore. The biographical drama on American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer had an overall occupancy of 28.68 percent in all languages on day 8.

From its opening day, Oppenheimer has held a strong grip at the box office. It started with an impressive Rs 14.5 crore on July 21, and its numbers witnessed a sharp increase over the first weekend. By the end of its first week, the film had amassed Rs 73.27 crore, with Rs 64.24 crore coming from English collections and Rs 9.03 crore from the Hindi version.

However, Oppenheimer now faces stiff competition with the release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which earned Rs 11.5 crore on its opening day. Globally, Greta Gerwig's Barbie outshined Oppenheimer with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 also running successfully in theaters. While Barbie has collected over $549 million worldwide until its seventh day, Oppenheimer has made $239 million.

In India, Oppenheimer was embroiled in controversy due to a scene featuring the Bhagavad Gita. The Central Board of Film Certification's decision to clear the scene, albeit with some trimming, seemingly upset Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and many more including keyboard warriors on social media. Despite the competition and the controversy, Oppenheimer has proven to be a box office hit in India and has continued to attract audiences throughout its theatrical run.

