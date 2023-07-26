Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer slowed down a bit at the Indian box office but still maned to surpass the performance of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. On its fifth day of release, which was July 25, Oppenheimer earned an impressive total of Rs 62 crore at the box office, indicating its strong performance. Oppenheimer is setting new records for Nolan's films and non-franchise Hollywood movies in the country.

On day 5, the biographical drama on the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer raked in Rs 6.25 crore which is slightly lower than the day 4 collection of Rs 7 crore, reports industry tracker Sacnilk. Nolan's film outshined Barbie's day 5 collection which stands at Rs 2.30 crore in India.

During its opening weekend, Oppenheimer set records by collecting Rs 60 crore (gross) across 1923 screens in India. This marked the highest opening weekend ever for a Christopher Nolan film and the highest for a non-franchise Hollywood film in the country. Globally, India ranks as the third-largest market for film, following the US and the UK.

In Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the key figure behind the development of the atomic bomb. The cast also includes Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Lt Leslie Groves Jr; Florence Pugh as Oppenheimer's ex-fiancée, psychiatrist, and physician Jean Tatlock. The film also features Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, former head of the Atomic Energy Commission.

The film draws its inspiration from the 2005 biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, jointly penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Besides the mentioned stars, Oppenheimer boasts an ensemble cast including Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jason Clarke.

READ | Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj reacts to Oppenheimer sex scene controversy: 'Should also be understood from scientist's emotional state of mind'