Hyderabad: Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has been receiving a tremendous response at the box office in India. The film, which hit theaters on Friday, has managed to soar in popularity. The movie revolves around the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer during World War II, focusing on his pivotal role in the development of nuclear weapons as the Father of the Atomic Bomb.

Nolan's Oppenheimer outshined Tom Cruise's spy actioner Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the Indian box office on opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Oppenheimer amassed Rs 17 crore on its second day of release. The total earnings of Oppenheimer now stand at Rs 31.50 crore, with Rs 14.50 crore earned on the first day, including Rs 12.75 crore from the English version and Rs 1.75 crore from the Hindi version. The film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 59.99% for the English version on Saturday.

Throughout the film, the audience is taken on a journey through Oppenheimer's work, his complex relationship with his wife Katherine Oppenheimer portrayed by Emily Blunt, and the involvement of other significant historical figures such as General Leslie Groves played by Matt Damon and Lewis Strauss portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

Critics have described the film as an immersive experience that demands full attention from the audience. The initial hour of the movie can be overwhelming, as it presents a wealth of information and introduces numerous characters and events in rapid succession.

From Oppenheimer's teaching days and his association with the communist party to his contributions during the war and his pivotal role in the Manhattan Project, the film encapsulates many aspects of his life simultaneously. It is a film that expects viewers to already have some knowledge of the historical background to fully engage with the complex narrative.

