Hyderabad: In a triumphant spectacle of cinematic brilliance, Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated biographical drama Oppenheimer roared into theaters worldwide, captivating audiences with its gripping portrayal of the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Upon its release in India, Oppenheimer witnessed a phenomenal first weekend at the box office, amassing an impressive Rs 50 crore within its initial days. The film, however, observed a slight decline in collections in India on day 4.

Helmed by the visionary director himself, the film boasts an ensemble cast led by the talented Cillian Murphy in the titular role of Oppenheimer. The film's scintillating performance, however, experienced a slight dip on Monday, garnering Rs 7 crore on the fourth day of its release as per Sacnilk's early estimates. Nevertheless, its total earnings in India currently stand at an impressive Rs 55.75 crore, firmly establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the blockbuster clash with Barbie.

The biopic masterfully explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer during the tumultuous era of World War II, earning him the moniker Father of the Atomic Bomb. The film delves into a pivotal period in history when Oppenheimer grappled with the knowledge that testing the atomic bomb could spell global catastrophe, yet he ultimately chose to press the button regardless.

Nolan's cinematic genius struck gold once more, as Oppenheimer not only marked his third-highest-grossing opening weekend both in the US and globally but also shattered records for the biggest global opening weekend for a biopic, outpacing even Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher-helmed Bohemian Rhapsody. With an array of talented actors such as Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer weaves a captivating narrative that leaves audiences spellbound.

