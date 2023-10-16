NOTED IRANIAN FILMMAKER DARIUSH MEHRJUI AND WIFE STABBED TO DEATH IN THEIR HOME

Los Angeles: Iran's most prominent filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were found dead. The 83-year-old and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found with stab injuries in their home near the capital, Tehran, on Saturday evening, Iranian authorities say, reports bbc.com. Mehrjui was considered one of the founders of Iranian new-wave cinema. Four people have been identified in connection to the deaths, according to local media reports.

As per Chief Justice Hossein Fazeli, Mehrjui had invited his daughter to come over to his home in the city of Karaj for dinner on Saturday night. As she arrived, she was said to have found the bodies of her parents. Mohammadifar, a screenwriter and costume designer, had reportedly complained recently that she had been threatened and that the house had been burgled.

Iranian actor and director Houman Seyedi was among those who took to social media to react to the killings - describing them as "terrible and brutal". Mehrjui, who studied in the US as a young man and later lived in France for five years, first rose to national and international prominence with his 1969 film The Cow which tells the story about a villager's obsession with the titular animal.

