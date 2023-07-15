Hyderabad: The seventh instalment of the globally hit franchise Mission Impossible, starring Tom Cruise has managed to collect Rs 9 crore at the box office on its third day in India. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was released on July 12 in India and is gradually racing towards the Rs 50 crore club.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed spy action film also features Hayley Atwell, and Vanessa Kirby among others. Along with Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson return to the franchise. The film follows spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), now in his 60s, and his IMF team, as they work to take down 'The Entity', a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that as per early estimates, the film manages to earn Rs 9 crore from all languages in India on Friday, which makes its total collection in India around Rs 30.30 crore. On its opening day, the film collected 12.3 crore nett at the box office in India, and it managed to earn Rs 9 crore on its second day.

The film is expected to mint around $85 million to $95 million in North America, and around $160 million internationally within the first five days of its release. According to reports, among the previous releases of the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout currently holds the record of top grosser with $61 million, which is followed by Mission: Impossible II with $57.8 million, which was released in 2000.

The franchise's latest instalment faced several setbacks while filming due to Covid-19. The shoot was completed through multiple schedules and was put on hold at least five times due to the pandemic, with eventually Tom and Christopher being contracted the disease. During this period, a viral audio clip of Tom insisting that the crew abide by the Covid-19 restriction started circulating on the internet. As several tentpole films such as 'The Flash', 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and 'Elemental' have underperformed at the box office during the summer, a lot of expectations have been pinned on 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' to perform well.

