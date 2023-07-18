Hyderabad: From its opening day, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 showcased its box office potential by collecting an impressive Rs 12.3 crore nett. Taking advantage of an extended 5-day weekend, the film continued to gather momentum, resulting in significant success during its initial six days. The movie's earnings soared to an impressive Rs 68.50 crore nett by the end of the 6-day run. Setting the stage for a remarkable run at the Indian box office, Cruise's latest release is poised to become the highest-grossing Mission: Impossible film in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates for MI7 day 6 box office hint at Rs 5 crore nett in India. The film's performance in the crucial second week will be pivotal in surpassing the record set by Fast X, adding another feather to its cap. However, MI7 awaits competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie in a few days. Especially with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer generating exceptional pre-release ticket sales, making it one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2023 in India.

Despite the box office competition, Mission Impossible 7 seems destined to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore nett mark, a testament to its widespread popularity and audience appeal. The global success of Cruise's film is also worth noting, as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One garnered an impressive weekend collection of approximately $230 - 235 million worldwide. Considering its lavish budget, sustained collections in the upcoming weeks are crucial for Mission Impossible 7 to achieve profitability and break even.

