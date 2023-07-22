Hyderabad: Actor Megan Fox and her musician partner, Machine Gun Kelly, recently faced an alarming situation during their visit to the Orange County Fair in California's Costa Mesa. The couple's enjoyable evening took an unexpected turn when a person attempted to attack Machine Gun Kelly, leading to a commotion that left them visibly distressed.

The incident unfolded on a Thursday night and quickly made rounds on social media through multiple videos capturing the altercation. In one of the shared clips, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly can be seen exiting a ride when someone behind a metal barricade reportedly said something offensive to the musician. In response, Machine Gun Kelly approached the individual, who took a swing at him. Reacting instinctively, the artist retaliated, prompting his nearby security guard to swiftly step in and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Unfortunately, amidst the chaos, Megan Fox found herself caught in the midst of the altercation. The security guard, attempting to diffuse the tension, accidentally pushed Megan towards the metal barricade, prompting her to grip it tightly to maintain her balance. In the process, he also unintentionally moved Machine Gun Kelly away while restraining the aggressor. The entire episode left Megan visibly shaken by the sudden turn of events.

Ensuring the couple's safety was the utmost priority, and their security team quickly took control of the situation, de-escalating the confrontation. After the dust settled, Machine Gun Kelly escorted Megan away from the scene to a place of safety.

Throughout their highly publicized relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have faced intense media scrutiny since their engagement in January 2022. Speculations and rumors about challenges within their relationship have been prevalent this year. Despite the public spotlight, the couple has continued to be seen together on various outings.

