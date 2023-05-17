Hyderabad: Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has hit the online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on May 17 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Ant-Man 3 debuts on Disney+ Hotstar 89 days after its initial release. The movie has currently received mixed reviews from critics.

The main characters from Ant-Man 3 are played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fifth phase, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced Kang the Conqueror, a new villain who is played by Jonathan Majors. Phase 5 continues with the recently released movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the forthcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Secret Invasion.

Earlier, director Peyton Reed, while speaking about the movie, said, "The Ant-Man movies have always been about family. In Quantumania, we're broadening the family dynamic and making it more complex while painting on a much bigger canvas. In the first couple of films, we dipped our toe in the Quantum Realm but this time, we aimed for a completely distinct look. It is an epic experience."

Reed further said, "I found that to be quite intriguing. Making the Quantum Realm is the ultimate act of world creation. The idea is that they descend further into the Quantum Realm than what we have seen in the previous films. We not only had to create the look of these cities and civilizations, but we also had to create the internal logic and history, and then populate it with all these creatures, beings and structures."

Helmed by Peyton Reed, the movie also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres in India on February 17, 2023.