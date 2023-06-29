MADONNA RUSHED TO ICU FOLLOWING SERIOUS BACTERIAL INFECTION CELEBRATION TOUR POSTPONED

Hyderabad: Madonna, the American singer, has been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting a dangerous bacterial illness. Her next tour has been rescheduled for a later date. Madonna was hospitalised for several days in an intensive care unit after contracting a "serious bacterial infection," her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement.

Madonna contracted the infection last Saturday, necessitating a several-day stay in intensive care, according to Oseary. "Her health is improving, but she is still receiving medical attention," Oseary said. "A full recovery is to be expected soon," he added. The 64-year-old pop icon's "Celebrations" tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, has been postponed until further notice, according to Oseary.The 64-year-old pop icon's "Celebrations" tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, has been postponed until further notice, according to Oseary.

"At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary continued, adding, "we will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows." The virtually sold-out globe tour was touted as a tribute to her four-decade career.

The 35-city globe tour featured stops in Europe, with the final event taking place on December 1 in Amsterdam. The 64-year-old singer announced the tour in January with a video that included Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, and others. Her manager promised to send further information as soon as it became available, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled gigs, in a social media message.

The seven-time Grammy winner behind hits like "Like a Virgin" has wielded enormous power during her long career as one of music's biggest singers. Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery in 2020 as a result of an accident incurred on her "Madame X" tour. The Catholic-educated artist, born in 1958, arrived in New York in 1977 with only $35 in her pocket.

She made ends meet by doing everything from nudity modelling to selling doughnuts. Her first big song was Everybody in 1982, followed by a string of hits including Lucky Star, Borderline, and Holiday. The publication of Like A Virgin in 1984 catapulted Madonna onto the international spotlight.