Dublin [Ireland]: Irish singer and musician Sinead O’Connor, who was known for her albums like The Lion and the Cobra, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, among others, has passed away at the age of 56. The news of her demise was confirmed by her family in a statement, reported Page Six.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” the legendary Irish singer’s family confirmed in a statement to RTÉ ( Irish public service broadcaster). Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. The musician, who is survived by three children, notably cancelled all of her gigs in June 2022 for her “health and well-being.”

The announcement came five months after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane. “We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” her management team wrote at the time, reported Page Six. “Thank you to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period,” the statement continued.

The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead. Prior to his death by suicide, Shane had been hospitalized for two previous attempts. She was also the mother of son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27, and son Yeshua, 16. The Grammy winner, who was known for her shaved head, experienced her own mental health struggles over the years, leaving fans concerned when she posted cryptically about overdosing in 2015 and was reported missing the following year.

The singer was known for her award-winning music, Nothing Compares 2 U, No Man's Woman, and many more. She was also known for her outspoken criticism of the Catholic Church. O’Connor made her last public appearance at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in March.

She received the award for Best Irish Classic Album for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which was released in 1990. She dedicated the honour to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community.” O’Connor gushed, “You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” reported Page Six. (ANI)