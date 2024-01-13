Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has stated that he has no intention of hosting the Oscars, expressing his belief that awards ceremonies are no longer conducive for comedians. In 2019, Hart was initially chosen to host the Academy Awards but had to step down due to controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets. Despite this, he has consistently maintained his decision never to host the Oscars.

In a recent interview, Hart said that hosting such events is not favorable for comedians, stating, "Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics. It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore."

Hart's remarks coincide with criticism directed at Jo Koy, the host of the recent Golden Globes, who faced challenges as some of his jokes fell flat during the ceremony. Hart pointed out that the Oscars succeeded in the past when they featured "a bunch of personalities acting as the hosts," describing it as a collaborative effort with different individuals responsible for different segments.

While acknowledging comedians who have successfully hosted the Oscars, such as Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais, Hart highlighted the importance of being an industry comic with established relationships in navigating these events. Kevin acknowledged the advantage of him having access within the industry, contrasting it with the potential challenges faced by those who don't.