Hyderabad: American filmmaker Todd Phillips's upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to hit the theatres next year on October 4. On Tuesday, the filmmaker of the forthcoming crime drama took to his social media handle and unveiled a new look of its protagonist Joaquin Phoenix, who is seen standing in the rain and surrounded by bright and colourful umbrellas.

Sharing the new look of the actor, Todd Phillips wrote in the caption, "Oct. 4. Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come." Earlier in April, the makers shared details on the completion of the film. And now, a year before its anticipated release, fans have been treated to another sneak peek at the fascinating portrayal of Gotham City's shady criminal.

Director Todd Phillips posted the photo of Joaquin Phoenix in his Joker attire, totally embodying the persona of Clown Prince of Crime. These visuals are sure to boost the anticipation among fans while they wait for the film's release in the autumn of 2024. Another post offers a close-up shot of Lady Gaga in her role as Harley Quinn, delivering complex details of her look.