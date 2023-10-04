Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix returns as Gotham City's shady criminal
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: American filmmaker Todd Phillips's upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to hit the theatres next year on October 4. On Tuesday, the filmmaker of the forthcoming crime drama took to his social media handle and unveiled a new look of its protagonist Joaquin Phoenix, who is seen standing in the rain and surrounded by bright and colourful umbrellas.
Sharing the new look of the actor, Todd Phillips wrote in the caption, "Oct. 4. Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come." Earlier in April, the makers shared details on the completion of the film. And now, a year before its anticipated release, fans have been treated to another sneak peek at the fascinating portrayal of Gotham City's shady criminal.
Director Todd Phillips posted the photo of Joaquin Phoenix in his Joker attire, totally embodying the persona of Clown Prince of Crime. These visuals are sure to boost the anticipation among fans while they wait for the film's release in the autumn of 2024. Another post offers a close-up shot of Lady Gaga in her role as Harley Quinn, delivering complex details of her look.
Sharing the picture, Todd wrote, "That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together." The sequel of the Joker's plot is still a mystery, although it makes sense to guess that it will draw inspiration from Batman lore.