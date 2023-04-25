HERES WHEN OSCARS 2024 WILL TAKE PLACE READ ON FOR 96TH ACADEMY AWARDS KEY DATES

Los Angeles Oscars 2023 fever is not over yet and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced the dates for the 96th edition of the award ceremony On Monday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced that the 96th Oscars will take place on March 10 2024The Academy set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars for November 18 2023 Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21 The nominations voting period will run from January 1116 2024 with the official nominations announcement on January 23There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting which begins on February 22 The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in HollywoodBelow is the full list of key dates for the 2024 Oscars seasonGeneral entry categories submission deadline Wednesday November 15 2023Governors Awards Saturday November 18 2023Preliminary voting begins Thursday December 18 2023 at 9 am PTPreliminary voting ends Monday December 21 2023 at 5 pm PTOscar Shortlists Announcement Thursday December 21 2023Eligibility period ends Sunday December 31 2023Nominations voting begins Thursday January 11 2024 at 9 am PTNominations voting ends Tuesday January 16 2024 at 5 pm PTOscar Nominations Announcement Tuesday January 23 2024Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday February 12 2024Finals voting begins Thursday February 22 2024 at 9 am PTScientific and Technical Awards Friday February 23 2024Finals voting ends Tuesday February 27 2024 at 5 pm PT96th Oscars Sunday March 10 2024According to the Academy All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change With agency inputsREAD MM Keeravaani says Guneet Monga was hospitalized for breathlessness after not being allowed to speak at Oscars 2023