Los Angeles: Streaming service Netflix is developing a documentary on Sylvester Stallone, detailing the life and career of the Hollywood action star. Titled Sly, the retrospective documentary will be directed by Thom Zimny and release on the platform in November.

Stallone is getting a career-spanning documentary on Netflix and the action icon will be profiled in the upcoming project. The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix rolling out a three-part documentary series about Stallone's friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled Arnold.

The documentary's description read, "For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

On Friday, the makers unveiled the documentary's teaser. "Do I have regrets?" Stallone asks in the teaser. "Hell yeah, I have regrets," he said. Stallone, 76, started his Hollywood career in late 1960s-early 1970s with minor roles before breaking out with 1976's boxing drama Rocky.

Over the years, he established himself as a leading action star with films like Rambo franchise, Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist. He most recently starred in Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King and the family reality show, The Family Stallone.

Interestingly, Schwarzenegger also recently got his own documentary on Netflix. The three-part limited docuseries encapsulates the essence of the athlete, actor and politician in the five decades he's been a household name. (With agency inputs)