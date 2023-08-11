HEART OF STONE RECEIVES MIXED REVIEWS ON TWITTER BUT ALIA BHATT WINS OVER FANS WITH HOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Hyderabad: Heart of Stone, the most anticipated Netflix movie, is now available on the OTT platform. Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut with the Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot starrer. The movie has received mixed reviews from both critics and viewers on social media after its worldwide release.

The much-anticipated movie Heart of Stone has sparked discussion among Twitterati as many feel Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's talent remained underutilised. Twitter has been humming with a symphony of reviews as Heart of Stone takes centre stage. With Alia's entry into Hollywood with Netflix film, there has been a lot of buzz around it.

While some people praised the captivating story and compelling performances right away, others took a more analytical approach to the topic, examining the execution and character development. The series was tagged as ordinary, a copy of Mission impossible franchise, however, Alia stood out for her verstality. Her fans took to their social media handles to shower praises on her acting skills.

Taking to Twitter, an ardent fan of Alia wrote: "The duality she holds is insane Alia Bhatt the Actor that you are 🙌 ALIA BHATT the diva as KEYA DHAWANA for ya’ll 😭🤌🏻" Another one tweeted: "#HeartOfStone #AliaBhatt #KeyaDhawan."

Heart of Stone, an action spy thriller, is focused on Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, and her deadly quest to protect the mysterious artefact known as The Heart. The film, which stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and numerous other noteworthy actors, stars Alia Bhatt as Indian intelligence agent Keya Dhawan. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder collaborated on the writing of Heart of Stone.

Also read: I'm not too worried: Alia Bhatt opens on her limited screen time in Heart of stone trailer