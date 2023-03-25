Hyderabad: The well-known American singer-actor Selena Gomez and supermodel Hailey Bieber have been allegedly at logger heads for a pretty long time now. Hailey is married to Salena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and was eventually pitted against the Slow Down singer by the internet community, particularly their respective followers.

Hailey has been viciously attacked online by Selena's fans over the past few weeks for her remarks, which led to an enormous outbreak on social media. For the unversed, Selena recently took to her Instagram handle to defend Hailey and speak out against the social media bullying that Bieber has experienced.

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop," reads her Instagram Story.

After the actor-singer extended the hand of friendship, Hailey took to her official Instagram account to thank Selena for standing up for her and speaking out during these "really rough" times. Hailey Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

Also read: Selena Gomez quits social media after having most followers on Instagram

She further wrote, "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended."

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her

She concluded by saying, "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

To the amazement of their fans and followers, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez started following each other on Instagram after the former expressed her gratitude for Selena. With this incident, the well-known actor-singer and the model-turned-social media star are expected to put a stop to their protracted dispute.