Los Angeles: The 81st Golden Globe Awards is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. With stars like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and many more expected to attend, the Golden Globes ceremony is all set to host one of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood as it kicks off the awards season in style. Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and Barbie by Greta Gerwig, each with nine nominations, are the two films with the most nominations this year.

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. took home the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his role in the hugely successful 2023 film Oppenheimer. After winning three Golden Globes for Short Cuts, Ally McBeal, and Sherlock Holmes, this is his fourth Oscar. He portrayed the evil Lewis Strauss, with Cillian Murphy portraying the title character in the popular film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the first prize at the 81st Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the movie The Holdovers. In the Alexander Payne-directed Christmas comedy-drama, she portrayed Mary Lamb.

Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards are mentioned below.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer



FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong, Beef



ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun, Beef



SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown



SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession



BEST SCREENPLAY

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall



MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, Armageddon