Golden Globes 2024: Who won what - check out full winners list here
Published: 49 minutes ago
Los Angeles: The 81st Golden Globe Awards is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. With stars like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and many more expected to attend, the Golden Globes ceremony is all set to host one of the most anticipated nights in Hollywood as it kicks off the awards season in style. Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and Barbie by Greta Gerwig, each with nine nominations, are the two films with the most nominations this year.
Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. took home the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his role in the hugely successful 2023 film Oppenheimer. After winning three Golden Globes for Short Cuts, Ally McBeal, and Sherlock Holmes, this is his fourth Oscar. He portrayed the evil Lewis Strauss, with Cillian Murphy portraying the title character in the popular film directed by Christopher Nolan.
Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the first prize at the 81st Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the movie The Holdovers. In the Alexander Payne-directed Christmas comedy-drama, she portrayed Mary Lamb.
Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards are mentioned below.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong, Beef
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun, Beef
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
BEST SCREENPLAY
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL
Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Beverly Hills, California, right now. Lionsgate Play will stream the awards presentation for Indian viewers.