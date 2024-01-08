Hyderabad: Though the annual award show was meant to be a joyful occasion, things took a strange turn when 52-year-old host Jo Koy joked about Taylor Swift's personal life at the Golden Globes 2024. The singer, who was seated next to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, seemed furious when the standup comedian made remarks about her attendance at NFL games. After a few embarrassing jokes directed at Swift, even Selena Gomez, her best friend, appeared bored and unimpressed.

The evening's host said, "I swear, there's just more to go to. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The vocalist of Cruel Summer didn't seem to be in the mood to laugh. Swift took a sip of her drink while the camera panned to her.

Reacting to the now viral video, a user wrote: "Nobody has liked any of his jokes tonight." "Nfl fans have told better taylor swift jokes," commented another. Another one wrote: "He will be the subject of her next song."

Coming back to the host, Comedy Central and Netflix have produced five of Koy's stand-up specials Funny Is Funny World Tour including his 2022 Netflix special Live From The Los Angeles Forum. In addition, Koy played the lead role in the 2022 Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, which was inspired by his stand-up comedy and personal experiences. His most recent appearances were in the Disney film Haunted Mansion, and he provided the voices for Leo and Monkey King on Netflix.