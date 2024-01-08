Golden Globes 2024: Host Jo Koy's Taylor swipe faces backlash
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Though the annual award show was meant to be a joyful occasion, things took a strange turn when 52-year-old host Jo Koy joked about Taylor Swift's personal life at the Golden Globes 2024. The singer, who was seated next to Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, seemed furious when the standup comedian made remarks about her attendance at NFL games. After a few embarrassing jokes directed at Swift, even Selena Gomez, her best friend, appeared bored and unimpressed.
The evening's host said, "I swear, there's just more to go to. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The vocalist of Cruel Summer didn't seem to be in the mood to laugh. Swift took a sip of her drink while the camera panned to her.
oof. I don't think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy's joke about her…#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
Reacting to the now viral video, a user wrote: "Nobody has liked any of his jokes tonight." "Nfl fans have told better taylor swift jokes," commented another. Another one wrote: "He will be the subject of her next song."
Coming back to the host, Comedy Central and Netflix have produced five of Koy's stand-up specials Funny Is Funny World Tour including his 2022 Netflix special Live From The Los Angeles Forum. In addition, Koy played the lead role in the 2022 Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, which was inspired by his stand-up comedy and personal experiences. His most recent appearances were in the Disney film Haunted Mansion, and he provided the voices for Leo and Monkey King on Netflix.
As for the winners, surprisingly, Emma Stone won Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) over Margot Robbie (Barbie). Best director went to Christopher Nolan, and Cillian Murphy took home a Golden Globe for his role in Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The French film Anatomy of a Fall won second place in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category that evening. The Globes are presently available for streaming onParamount+ and live television on CBS.