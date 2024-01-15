Washington DC: The renowned Critics Choice Awards 2024 is being held in Los Angeles on Monday (India time), and the winners are being announced. So far Oppenheimer and Barbie have been dominating with several wins in different categories. Check out the list of awards won by the two films that ruled the box office in 2023.

In a big win, director Christopher Nolan bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film Oppenheimer at the Critics Choice Award 2024. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Christopher Nolan, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST DIRECTOR for Oppenheimer."

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for his performance in the director Christopher Nolan's biopic film Oppenheimer. Recently, Donwey Jr also won the Best Supporting Actor Male Actor - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his performance in Oppenheimer. For the unversed, Downey Jr played the role of Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). Lewis Strauss played an important role in the development of the atomic bomb and later became a political rival of J Robert Oppenheimer.

In another post, they wrote, "Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for Oppenheimer." Earlier today, Oppenheimer also bagged awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Talking about the film, the biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk, Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. The film was released on July 21 alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie.