Hyderabad: July is going to be an exhilarating month for Hollywood enthusiasts with several highly anticipated releases scheduled to hit Indian screens. While Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One is one of the most eagerly awaited films releasing this month, audiences can expect an intriguing clash between two films: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Advance bookings for both Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One and Oppenheimer began on July 1 and have received an encouraging response. However, the demand for Oppenheimer has exceeded expectations, surprising trade pundits. According to reports from the exhibition sector, tickets for Nolan's Oppenheimer have been selling rapidly, even two weeks prior to its release.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer shatters norms with 3 AM screenings in India

According to reports, national chains IMAX, PVR, and INOX have seen heavy demand for Oppenheimer. With most shows almost sold out, exhibitors have been compelled to schedule screenings as early as 3 AM to accommodate the audience. PVR Lower Parel and Inox Malad in Mumbai have already started bookings for shows at 3:30 AM and 3:45 AM, respectively. Other IMAX theaters in the city are expected to follow suit, as well as IMAX screens in different parts of the country.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer shatters norms with 3 AM screenings in India

It is worth noting that the demand for Oppenheimer stands out, considering it is not part of a franchise or cinematic universe and is rated for adults. The film's appeal can be attributed to Christopher Nolan's popularity among a certain section of the audience. Furthermore, the anticipation surrounding the visually stunning atomic explosion scene reportedly shot without CGI, has significantly amplified the hype surrounding the film.

Reports indicate that advance booking for Oppenheimer's opening day in the north market is expected to cross 1 lakh tickets. This impressive pre-release ticket sales figure further underscores the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film's theatrical debut.

Based on the remarkable life of renowned nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, often hailed as the 'Father of the nuclear bomb,' this film adaptation draws inspiration from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie delves into the gripping narrative surrounding the Trinity Test and the Manhattan Project, which ultimately led to the development of the atomic bomb. With an intense focus on these key events, the story also explores the urgent race against time faced by American scientists as they strive to complete their bomb before Nazi Germany can achieve the same feat.

Headlined by Cillian Murphy, Nolan's film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, and more.

READ | Christopher Nolan: Want to work more in India