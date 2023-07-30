Los Angeles: Cardi B, the popular singer known for her chart-topping hits and charismatic performances, recently found herself in the midst of yet another controversy. During a gig at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, the artist was caught in a heated moment with the audience. As she passionately performed on stage, some fans in the crowd began throwing drinks at her. Unfazed by the disruptive behavior, Cardi initially continued her performance. However, the situation escalated when she was repeatedly splashed with beverages.

In response to the unruly behavior, Cardi B's frustration grew, and she decided to take matters into her own hands. In a viral video shared on social media, the rapper was seen hurling the microphone towards the audience after being hit by another drink. While the incident received considerable attention online, it was not the only time Cardi showed her displeasure during her Vegas visit.

The night before the microphone incident, the WAP hitmaker faced issues with the DJ allegedly cutting off her songs too early. In another clip circulating on social media, Cardi B was captured shouting out her name before abruptly flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ, expressing her irritation at the situation.

The Vegas show wasn't without its challenges for fans either. Reportedly, they had to wait for nearly two hours in sweltering heat before the star finally graced the stage. Cardi's response to the heat was unusual as well, as she even requested the audience to throw water on her, likely seeking relief from the scorching conditions in Sin City.

