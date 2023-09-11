CAPTAIN AMERICA STAR CHRIS EVANS WEDS ALBA BAPTISTA IN SECRET WEDDING AVENGERS CO STARS ATTEND

Cape Cod (Massachusetts): Holywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his titular role in Captain America, has finally got married to his 26-year-old girlfriend, Portuguese actor Alba Baptista, People reported. According to a source who spoke to People, the actor wed Alba Baptista on Saturday at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The wedding was attended by several of the couple's well-known friends, including Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife Elsa Pataky, as well as Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. On Saturday, Hemsworth, Downey, their wives, and Renner were seen conversing and dining at the Contessa restaurant within the five-star Newbury Boston hotel.

Soon after midnight on Saturday, Krasinski and Blunt were seen leaving the celebrations. According to a source, "They were very happy, joking and smiling." According to People, the Portuguese actor who is from Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Chris have been dating for over a year and it's serious as of November 2022. A source added at the time, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Evans posted a photo collage of himself and his ex-girlfriend in celebration of the customary occasion. The Captain America actor featured pictures of the couple enjoying some PDA, going on vacation and hiking together, as well as spending time with his dog Dodger.

Earlier, Evans posted a video collection of himself and Baptista scaring each other while doing laundry, passing through doorways, or just walking past each other on his Instagram Story, as per People. (ANI)

