Cannes [France]: A Ukrainian blogger, Ilona Chernobay dressed in Ukrainian colours, on Sunday, staged a protest on Cannes 2023 red carpet during the screening of the film 'Acide', directed by French filmmaker Just Philippot. The protestor donned the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow and poured fake blood on herself on the red carpet steps. The security officials were quick to react and escorted the protestor down the stairs.

Several pictures and videos of the act are currently getting viral on social media. In the video, the protestor could be seen pulling out two capsules of red paint, and before pouring it on herself, she smiled for the cameras. The security staff immediately pulled her down of the stairs and escorted her out of the event.

Soon after the videos of the act went viral on social media, fans swamped the comment section and shared their reactions. "Well done that lady," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Nicely done by her!!!!!" "And she still looks FABULOUS!," a user commented.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.

To ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 members during the recent Summit in Hiroshima, Japan have urged Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine. (With Agency inputs)

