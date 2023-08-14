BOX OFFICE SURPRISE CHINESE FILM NO MORE BETS EDGES OUT BLOCKBUSTER BARBIE THIS WEEKEND

Hyderabad: In a remarkable feat, the Chinese movie No More Bets has surged ahead as the weekend's highest-grossing film globally, surpassing even the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie, according to recent reports. During the past weekend, No More Bets triumphantly ruled the box office, amassing a substantial $88 million within China from Friday through Sunday.

No More Bets' remarkable achievement overshadowed the performance of the star-studded Hollywood film Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Released on July 21, Greta Gerwig's Barbie garnered commendable numbers but couldn't match the impressive figures set by No More Bets.

Citing data provided by Comscore, an international webloid revealed that Barbie managed to secure $33.7 million in its fourth weekend of release in North America. Additionally, the film generated $45.1 million from international markets. The cumulative weekend collection for Barbie amounted to $78.8 million.

However, the triumph of No More Bets was even more resounding, as China's box office data from Artisan Gateway, renowned for its precise figures, indicated the film's exceptional performance. Having debuted on a Wednesday, No More Bets has already amassed a staggering $247.5 million, with an impressive $101 million originating from China alone.

Directed by Shen Ao and executive produced by Ning Hao, No More Bets weaves an engaging narrative around a computer programmer portrayed by Lay Zhang and a model brought to life by Gina Jin. The two characters, enticed by alluring promises of lucrative job opportunities abroad, fall victim to a ruthless gang, eventually becoming unwitting participants in a web of online fraud.

The anticipation surrounding No More Bets remains high, with predictions indicating it is poised to conclude its run with an impressive sum exceeding $500 million—establishing itself as China's most significant recent release. Meanwhile, Barbie has etched its own place in cinema history. With an impressive box office tally of over $1 billion worldwide just 17 days following its release, the film has established Greta Gerwig as the first solo female filmmaker to reach such a monumental milestone.

READ | Greta Gerwig says possibility of Barbie sequel is 'totally zero', read to know why