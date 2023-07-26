Hyderabad: Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy, Barbie, has taken the world by storm, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. Despite its undeniable success globally, the film's journey in the Indian box office has presented a different narrative. While it had a promising start during its opening weekend in India, Barbie faced a decline in numbers as the week progressed.

On Tuesday, which marked the film's fifth day in Indian theaters, early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk revealed that Barbie earned Rs 2.30 crore. This figure remained the same as Monday's earnings, indicating a notable drop in performance during the weekdays compared to its impressive Rs 7.15 crore collection on Sunday. At the end of the 5-day run, Barbie raked in Rs 23.25 crore in India.

In contrast, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer continued its successful run in India, recording an India nett of Rs 6.25 crore on Tuesday, following an exceptional Rs 7 crore on Monday, according to Sacnilk reports.

However, Barbie managed to achieve a remarkable milestone in North America by cracking the top 15 Mondays of all time without the help of a holiday weekend. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has garnered an impressive $188 million at the North American box office to date and is set to cross the $200 million mark today. Its global total stands at $382 million, with $194.3 million amassed at the international box office.

Meanwhile, on Monday Barbie added $26 million to its earnings, achieving the best Monday gross in Warner Bros' history. Notably, the film made an impressive $162 million during its first weekend, marking the most substantial debut ever for a film directed by a woman, surpassing the record previously held by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's 2019 superhero film, Captain Marvel ($153 million).

