Hyderabad: Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated live-action film Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic Barbie and Ken, experienced a dip in box office collections on its first Monday. Opening alongside Christopher Nolan's intense biopic Oppenheimer, the clash of these two vastly different films became a global sensation, aptly dubbed Barbenheimer. While Oppenheimer garnered tremendous success with its box office numbers, Barbie carved its own path by bringing the beloved toy to life in a way never seen before.

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 2.5 crore on day 4. Despite the slowdown, Barbie has left a lasting impression on audiences with its originality and fresh take on the famous fashion doll's story. Barbie opened to a decent start, collecting Rs 5 crore on its first day. It saw a surge of approximately 30 percent on Saturday, earning Rs 6.5 crore, and reached Rs 7.15 crore on Sunday. However, on Monday, collections saw a decline, settling at Rs 2.5 crore, bringing the estimated total earnings of Barbie to Rs 21.15 crore in India.

In Barbie, viewers embark on a journey of self-discovery with the titular character and Ken as they confront existential crises. The film stands out as the first-ever live-action adaptation of the beloved Barbie franchise, adding a layer of excitement for fans of the iconic doll. The star-studded ensemble cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, delivered compelling performances that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Amid the box office rivalry, industry experts and film enthusiasts have celebrated the success of both Barbie and Oppenheimer for their originality and unique storytelling. Despite the Monday slowdown, Barbie continues to be celebrated for its bold and imaginative approach, while few have called out makers for the use of inappropriate language and sexual connotations which is not suitable for kids. Barbie" earned a PG-13 (parental guidance for children under 13) rating for "suggestive references" and "brief language." Television actor Juhi Parmar, however, too took to social media and raised concern about the film's content which she thinks is inappropriate even for kids above 13.

READ | 'Barbenheimer' box office collection day 3: Barbie trails behind Oppenheimer in India in biggest box-office battle since pandemic