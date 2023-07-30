BARBENHEIMER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OPPENHEIMER DOING WELL AT INDIAN BOX OFFICE BARBIE TRAILS BEHIND

Hyderabad: Two highly awaited movies, Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan and Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig, have completed their first week in theaters. Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, has been drawing a strong audience turnout even after its first week and facing strong competition from fresh release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Barbie, which is ruling the global market is surprisingly lagging behind in India.

According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, Oppenheimer earned Rs 7.25 crore in India on its ninth day of release, bringing its total Indian earnings to Rs 84.80 crore. Globally, the film has amassed an impressive $253.38 million. On the ninth day of release in India, Greta Gerwig's Barbie managed to earn Rs 3.15 crore.

The opening weekend for Oppenheimer was particularly remarkable, with the movie raking in double-digit numbers over the first three days. It started off strongly by earning Rs 14.50 crore on July 21, followed by Rs 17 crore on the first Saturday and Rs 17.25 crore on the first Sunday.

By the end of its first week, the film's total collection in theaters reached Rs 73.27 crore. Moving into its second week, Oppenheimer continues to perform decently well, though its audience numbers were affected after the release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and opened with Rs 11.10 crore.

The plot of Christopher Nolan's directorial revolves around the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists working on the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. The film also features notable performances by Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, and Florence Pugh in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Gerwig's Barbie headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is enjoyed by a wider audience due to its unique approach. The filmmaker brings Barbie out of Barbieland and lets her have a taste of the real-world brimming with complexities, capitalism, patriarchy, unrealistic beauty standards, and more. The Warner Bros. movie is touted to be joining the billion-dollar club globally.

