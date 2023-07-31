Hyderabad: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has slowed, but it is now considerably closer to the 100 crore threshold in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made 7.25 crore on Sunday, the same amount it had earned on Saturday. On the other hand, Barbie, which debuted in India with Rs 5 crore, dropped to Rs 3.25 crore on its second Sunday.

Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has already grossed 92 crore nett. Some people on social media have criticised the film for a sex scene in which Cillian Murphy reads a Sanskrit phrase from the Bhagavad Gita (without exposing the book's cover). Barbie, on the other hand, received a mediocre response in India.

According to a report, Barbie earned 3.25 crore on Sunday taking its total to 35.43 crore nett in India. The film debuted in India with Rs 5 crore and grossed a total of 7.15 crore on its first Sunday. However, it dropped to as low as 1.55 crore on Friday, with its second Sunday collection expected to be in the range of 3.25 crore.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie, and Ryan Gosling plays Ken in the Greta Gerwig directorial. According to the Associated Press, Barbenheimer has proven to be more than a one-weekend fad. The aggregate global ticket sales for the two films have already topped $1 billion.

According to studio estimates released on Sunday, Barbie grossed a whopping $93 million in its second weekend. Oppenheimer maintained second place with a solid $46.2 million. The two films' sales dropped 43 percent and 44 percent, respectively, falling short of the average week-two dips. According to box office trends, both Barbie and Oppenheimer experienced small decreases in their second weekends.

Also read: Barbenheimer box office collection: Oppenheimer doing well at Indian box office, Barbie trails behind