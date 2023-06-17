ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SAYS HED ABSOLUTELY RUN FOR US PRESIDENT IN 2024 IF HE WERE ELIGIBLE

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he would run for the US president in 2024 and also win the race if he was allowed by the Constitution. During his appearance on Max and CNN's "Who's Talking?" interview series, Schwarzenegger was asked whether he would throw his name into the race for US president if he were eligible.

"Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it. Who is there? There really isn't a person who can bring everyone together. "Who is here today that people say, 'Okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that,' or is that because it's now a question about who you vote against rather than who you vote for?" the 75-year-old actor said.

The action movie star is no stranger to US politics, as he served two terms as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. When the host asked him whether he would run for the presidency in 2024, the actor replied, "Absolutely. Put me in because it's a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election." Schwarzenegger said he could see many people voting him into office.

"It's like me and California. When (I) was running for governor, it was clear that people were looking for a new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing politician, but someone who could bring the nation together and doesn't see the other party as the enemy," he added. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and is ineligible for the US president post because the Constitution requires the nation's top leader to be a natural-born citizen. (PTI)