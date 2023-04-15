ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ACCIDENTALLY REPAIRS UTILITY TRENCH INSTEAD OF A POTHOLE

Hyderabad Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took to Twitter to inform people that he filled a giant pothole on the street of his neighbourhood in Los Angeles But according to the city officials that giant pothole was actually a trench which was dug for utility work The Los Angeles Department of Public Works issued a statement which mentioned that the Southern California Gas Co covered the trench using temporary asphalt which was supposed to be replaced with a permanent surfaceAccording to the statement the LA Department of Public Works has notified the Gas Company of the issue and the need for them to keep maintaining the site pavement until the permanent paving is constructed Schwarzenegger released a video of himself along with his crew where he is seen filling a depression on a street covered with asphalt patch after months of heavy rain ruined the roads for many commuters “Today after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole thats been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks I went out with my team and fixed it he wrote on Twitter “I always say lets not complain lets do something about it Here you go wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption A passing motorist who also filled a closeby smaller hole thanked the actorThe SoCal Gas company stated that a pipeline system upgradation was completed on the spot on January 26th but rain delayed the usual procedure of making permanent paving which is completed in 30 days The company s utility crew reached the location a day after Schwarzenegger posted his video to level off the patch and make it stronger “Teamwork Happy to help speed this up and thanks to the crew for pumping up my fix Schwarzenegger tweeted on Friday