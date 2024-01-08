Hyderabad: The winners of the 81st Golden Globe Awards event have been announced. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards honoured exceptional accomplishments in film and television while showcasing a stunning diversity of talent. Oppenheimer and Succession, two outstanding films that took home major awards, dominated the evening. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, won Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Cillian Murphy), and the much-coveted Best Picture (Drama) trophy and other awards.

In the meantime, the highly regarded HBO series Succession took home four awards: Best Dramatic Television Series; Best Actress in a Television Series (Sarah Snook); Best Actor in a Television Series (Kieran Culkin); and Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy (Ayo Edebiri). The 2024 Golden Globes were an unforgettable evening thanks to the notable wins of Poor Things, Barbie, Beef, and The Bear.

Talking about Beef, American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director Ali Wong won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best actor in a Limited Series. Wong made history by being the first Asian actress to win in the limited series/TV movie category. Korean director Lee Sung Jin's 2023 comedy-drama television limited series Beef airs on Netflix. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong play Danny Cho and Amy Lau, respectively, two strangers involved in a road rage incident that escalates into a long dispute.