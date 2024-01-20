Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again found themselves at the center of engagement rumors, with whispers suggesting a possible ceremony in February. Addressing the speculations, Vijay Deverakonda has refuted the claims, emphasising that there are no impending plans for an engagement or marriage in the upcoming month.

The actor expressed his frustration with the recurrent nature of these rumors, stating that it seems like the media is eagerly anticipating his wedding every two years. The 34-year-old actor shed light on the persistent nature of the engagement rumors, indicating that the media seems to be on a constant lookout for any developments in his personal life. The actor clarified that he is not succumbing to the pressure and is focused on his career.

"I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay told a webloid.

The rumored couple, whose alleged romance began a few years ago during the filming of Geetha Govindam in 2018, has maintained a tight-lipped stance about their relationship. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Vijay and Rashmika have been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling the speculation. Reports suggest that the duo might be cohabiting, and there are hints that they could make their relationship official in the near future.

Both stars have been enjoying successful careers in the film industry. Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on the success of Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is gearing up for the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. She is also actively involved in the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend and a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project titled Rainbow.