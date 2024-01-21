Hyderabad: While Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, was the big-budget release of the season, Prasanth Varma's HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, emerged as a surprising contender. Both films hit theatres on January 12. HanuMan not only got rave reviews, but it also minted big in both Telugu states and around the world so much so that it has now closed the gap between its total collection and Guntur Kaaram's box office collection.

Prasanth Varma's HanuMan and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram competed at the box office this Sankranthi, with the former earning more on day nine. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, HanuMan has finally joined the Rs 100 crore club in India after more than a week. On its second Saturday, the film grossed Rs 14.25 crore, bringing its nine-day total to Rs 114.10 crore.

HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in leading parts. It has now grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. Prashanth Varma wrote the script for the Telugu-language superhero flick. It is set in the imaginary village of Anjanadri and is the first film in Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe.

Talking about Guntur Kaaram, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial had a strong start in theatres but has been registering a decline after a week in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed merely Rs 3.25 crore on its second Saturday. Mahesh Babu stars as the lead in Guntur Kaaram.