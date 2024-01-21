Hyderabad: HanuMan has been generating quite a stir since its release. This fantasy action drama became a huge hit over the Sankranthi season, beating out Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga. As the film, inspired by Hindu mythology and Lord Hanuman, has received positive feedback from audiences, the producers intend to repay some of it by making a big donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Given that the film is inspired by a part of the Ramayana, the makers of the recently released Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan stated that they will donate a large sum of Rs. 2.66 crores earned from selling over 50,000 tickets of the film as a way of giving back to society. On January 21, the production house Mythri Movies made an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter regarding this. The tweet read, "Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who joined the wonderful cause of giving to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir totaling to *2,66,41,055. You can join this fantastic endeavour by viewing #HanuMan and immersing yourself in the miraculous experience. *5 of your ticket purchase will benefit the Ayodhya Ram. The Mythri Distribution team is pleased to have been a part of this historic event."

Before the film's release, the makers had announced that Rs 5 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As promised, they will now donate the money to the temple's trust. According to official figures, a total of Rs. 2,66,41,055 has been contributed from 53,28,211 tickets sold thus far. The amount is projected to rise further given the film's popularity. The film also grossed 5 million dollars in the United States, making it one of the most successful Telugu films in the region.