Hyderabad: The Telugu superhero film HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has emerged as a box office success, garnering attention and applause. One among the four major Sankranthi releases, the film kicked off its theatrical journey with a decent opening, earning Rs 4.15 crores on its first day, and has steadily gained momentum in the following days. As of the eighth day in theaters, HanuMan has amassed a remarkable Rs 98.8 crore, with Friday alone contributing Rs 9 crore to its box office collection, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Globally, the film is on the fast track to joining the prestigious Rs 200 crore club, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Director Prasanth Varma had earlier taken to Twitter to announce that the film has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Heading into its second weekend, the film faces the anticipation of whether it can sustain its impressive performance. On Friday, HanuMan maintained an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 53.67 percent, indicating sustained viewer interest.

Despite clashing with the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has not only held its ground but also posed a formidable challenge to the star-studded film. Guntur Kaaram has managed to accumulate Rs 110.9 crore at the domestic box office so far.

HanuMan distinguishes itself as a superhero film rooted in Indian culture, portraying the protagonist Hanumanthu acquiring superpowers through the blessings of Lord Hanuma. The narrative revolves around his mission to eradicate atrocities in his village, Anjanadri. The film has received acclaim for its impressive visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated imagery (CG), with audiences praising the captivating storyline, stellar performances, and enchanting music.