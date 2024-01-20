FIGHTER ADVANCE BOOKING HRITHIK ROSHAN DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER CROSSES RS 1 CR MARK ON DAY 1

Hyderabad: Director Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film, Fighter, featuring the powerhouse duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone alongside Anil Kapoor, is generating substantial buzz even before its release on January 25. The film, which is set to hit screens over the Republic Day weekend, has already made an impressive mark with its advance bookings, crossing the Rs 1 crore mark on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk's reports, the advance collections for Fighter stand at an impressive Rs 1.09 crore on the opening day. The data reveals that 30,226 tickets have already been sold across the country through 3763 shows so far, with expectations of these numbers continuing to rise. The breakdown suggests that the film has grossed Rs 32,68,294 in Hindi 2D, Rs 60,88,399.98 in 3D, Rs 12,33,225.45 in IMAX 3D ticket sales, and Rs 3,47,730 in 4DX 3D sales.

Spearheading the cast is Hrithik Roshan, who reunites with Siddharth Anand for the third time, following their successful collaborations in Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). The ensemble also includes actors such as Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

Fighter unfolds the narrative of the Air Dragons, a newly formed elite unit commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to rising militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. Serving as the first responders to hostile situations, this elite unit comprises the best combat aviators meticulously selected from across the Indian Air Force. The film's official synopsis highlights the central theme, stating that Fighter delves into the lives of the Air Dragons, portraying their unwavering commitment to the nation as they navigate the highs and lows of both internal and external battles.