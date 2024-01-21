Hyderabad: Days before its grand cinematic debut, Fighter has already set the cash registers ringing with an impressive advance ticket sale of Rs 2.26 crore. A staggering 70,072 tickets have found eager buyers, with preferences ranging from the 2D Hindi version to the immersive 4DX 3D experience. The much-anticipated 2024 film stars the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The buzz surrounding this action-packed thriller has reached a fever pitch, especially after the recent release of a heart-pounding trailer that has fans eagerly counting down the days.

But the excitement doesn't end there – advance ticket sales for Fighter have skyrocketed, raking in an impressive Rs 2.26 crore through the sale of 70,072 tickets for day one alone. Whether you're a fan of 2D Hindi, 3D, IMAX 3D action, or the immersive 4DX 3D experience, Fighter caters to all preferences.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the breakdown of ticket sales is as follows: 28,164 tickets for the 2D Hindi version, 37,021 tickets for the 3D version, 3,945 tickets for IMAX 3D action, and 942 tickets for the immersive 4DX 3D experience. It's clear that fans are eager to secure their seats for this cinematic spectacle.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter boasts a star-studded cast featuring not only Hrithik and Deepika but also the legendary Anil Kapoor, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Talat Aziz. Set against the backdrop of IAF officers, the film is set to hit theaters on January 25, coinciding with the premiere of Siddharth’s previous blockbuster, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the gripping Fighter trailer, Anil Kapoor takes charge of a quick response team, with Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. The narrative unfolds around "the deadliest terror attack on Indian air forces" in Pulwama, delving into the aftermath and India's retaliatory strikes in Balakot.