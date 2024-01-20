Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser anticipation peaks as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share new poster
Published: 11 minutes ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser anticipation peaks as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share new poster
Published: 11 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will bring together Bollywood's action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The buzz around film is growing as teaser release date inches closer. Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser release on January 24, Akshay and Tiger treated fans with a brand new poster from the film.
Sharing the poster, Akshay and Tiger wrote in a collab Instagram post, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is most ambitious movie produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner Pooja Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit screens on the weekend of Eid 2024.