Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated sports drama, Maidaan, directed by Amit R Sharma, is set to hit theaters on Eid in April 2024. The film, co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, pays homage to the golden era of Indian football and focuses on the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, credited with creating modern Indian football. Rahim served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his passing in 1963.

Despite this exciting announcement, Maidaan is poised for a clash at the box office, as the Eid slot is already reserved for Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The clash sets the stage for a face-off between two highly anticipated movies, leaving audiences with a tough choice.

In 2020, Maidaan faced setbacks when the film set had to be dismantled due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and later, in May 2021, it suffered damage from Cyclone Tauktae. Despite these challenges, the team persevered to bring the story of Syed Abdul Rahim to the big screen.

On a parallel note, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises to be a unique offering, marking Tiger's first collaboration with the seasoned actor. The film, shot in exotic locations across Scotland, London, India, and the UAE, is generating substantial buzz ahead of its release.

As if one clash wasn't enough, Ajay Devgn faces another potential showdown as his cop drama, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is scheduled to release on Independence Day, coinciding with the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. This year seems poised to witness intense competition at the box office, with multiple big-budget films vying for audience attention.