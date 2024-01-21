2018 STAR TOVINO THOMAS ANNOUNCES NEW FILM MUNPE ON HIS BIRTHDAY WATCH INTRIGUING MOTION POSTER

Hyderabad: Tovino Thomas, the 2018: Everyone Is a Hero star, announced his latest endeavor, Munpe, on his birthday. The heartthrob of Malayalam cinema turned to social media to share an intriguing motion poster that hints at an otherworldly love saga helmed by editor-turned-director Saiju Sreedharan. Munpe, translating to "before" in English, promises an intense, fantastical journey that transcends the ordinary.

Celebrating his birthday, Tovino unveiled motion poster of Munpe, featuring him attempting to rescue his beloved in a freefall through what seems like a cosmic wormhole. The captivating poster is complemented by an enigmatic soundtrack, intensifying the allure of an intense love story.

On Instagram, Tovino shared Munpe motion poster, posing a question to his followers: "'മുൻപേ...' To what extent will you go to get back the one you lost? Get ready to plunge into the depths of @munpethemovie - an intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world!"

Bankrolled by Dolvin Kuriakos and Pale Blue Dot Pictures for Theater of Dreams, Munpe is written by Tina Thomas. The film is Saiju's second directorial after Manju Warrier starrer Footage. For Munpe, Sushin Shyam joined hands with Rex Vijayan for composing both score and song for the first time. Saiju also takes on the role of editor, while Shinos handles the cinematography.

2023 turned out to be a glorious year for Tovino as his film 2018: Everyone Is a Hero was picked as India’s official selection at the 2024 Oscars. Adding to his accolades, last Septemebr, he clinched the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards for his stellar performance in 2018: Everyone Is a Hero. Tovino capped the year with his most recent release, Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows), gracing the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNIFF) in Estonia.