New Delhi The Wholesale pricebased inflation eased to 134 pc in March against 385 pc in February government data revealed Earlier in February the wholesale price inflation rose to 1311 per cent after prices of crude oil and nonfood items hardened Prices of food articles had softened in February across categories of vegetables to pulses to proteinrich itemsThis was after two months of mild easing when the inflation figures remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021 In January WPI inflation was 1296 per cent while in February last year it was 483 per cent This was due to the rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine These external factors had put pressure on the wholesale price indexAlso read WPI inflation rises to 1311 pc in Feb crude prices spikeInflation in crude petroleum spiked to 5517 per cent during February against 3941 per cent in the previous month on rising prices of crude oil globally Inflation in food articles however eased to 819 per cent in February from 1033 per cent The rate of price rise in vegetables was lower at 2693 per cent in February against 3845 per cent in the previous month In egg meat and fish inflation was 814 per cent while in onion it was 2637 per cent Inflation in potatoes saw a sudden spike at 1478 per cent in February against 1445 per cent in JanuaryThe Commerce and Industry Ministry had said in a statement The high rate of inflation in February 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils basic metals chemicals and chemical products crude petroleum amp natural gas food articles and nonfood articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year