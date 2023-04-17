WHY IS INDIA CATCHING UP TO SINGAPORE AS TOP BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IN LATEST RANKING

Singapore In a report published by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU last week Singapore retained its number one spot in a ranking which predicts the countries that will have the best business environment in the world for the next 5 years a position it has held for the last 15 years Canada and Denmark were ranked joint second with US and Switzerland occupying fourth and fifth place places respectivelyIndia Vietnam Thailand Belgium Sweden and Costa Rica made the biggest improvements over the past year in their business environments whereas China Bahrain Chile and Slovakia deteriorated the most The EIU s Business Environment Ranking BER measures the attractiveness of the business environment in 82 countries on a quarterly basis using a standard analytical framework with 91 indicatorsThe model examines 11 categories such as political and macroeconomic environments market opportunities policy towards private enterprise and competition taxes financing and labour market Each category contains a number of indicators that are assessed by the EIU for the past five years and the next fiveThe latest ranking for Q2 of 2023 shows that North America and Western Europe continue to be the best places in the world to do business Asia ranks third ahead of Eastern Europe while Latin America marginally outperforms the Middle East and Africa MEA The EIU s BER scores for India show that doing business in the country is becoming steadily easier India moved up six spots globally and climbed from 14th in the 201822 period to 10th in the 202327 period among the 17 economies in the Asian region that was in the surveyThe improvement is mostly attributable to gains in its scores for foreign trade and exchange controls infrastructure and technological readiness India s highestscoring category is market opportunities helped by the large and growing domestic market that the country offers India has also benefited from global geopolitical trends in particular the tension between the US and ChinaThe report explained Over the last decade global manufacturing supply chains have been through a period of turbulence Geopolitical strains between the US and China the rapid adoption of ecommerce the covid19 pandemic and the RussiaUkraine war have led to a rethinking of strategies for reshoring sourcing the diversification of supply routes and the localisation of manufacturing Many companies have become wary of supplychain overreliance on China the world s factory and are implementing or considering China plus one strategies aimed at building production across multiple markets China has been losing favour with international investors who are shying away from the middle kingdom due to regulatory changes stemming from the statist direction of economic policy as well as rising local costs weigh This has resulted in China being labelled as the biggest loser in the EIU survey falling 11 spots in the global rankings compared to a year agoIn India a strong stable economy and access to a large labour supply form the basis of its appeal to investors In addition policy reforms are making it easier to do business in India and the researchers at the EIU are expecting major improvements in areas such as infrastructure taxation and trade regulation which will boost investmentAnother factor playing to India s advantage is its generally youthful demographic which promises good availability of labour EIU forecasts India India s workingage population to expand by almost 100 million in the period to 2030 pushing it comfortably past 1 billion while that of China will fall by 40 million to under 950 million India s median age of 284 years compares favourably with that of 384 years in China The rise in population creates an additional incentive for the government to develop the manufacturing sector to absorb additional workersHowever the low labour participation rate remains a weakness in India s labour market environment The overall labour participation rate in India consistently falls short of 50 per cent below peer economies mainly because female participation in the labour force remains extremely low As a result India s labour force is smaller than that of China even though it has a larger workingage population Gains in development and education will boost the participation rate but it will remain a limit on potential Low levels of literacy and technical skills are a further constraintSingapore suffers similar labour market issues despite Singapore s number one ranking It remains one of Singapore s few real weak points EIU in its report says that it expects the citystate s score to decrease slightly over the next five years Although upskilling has been a main focus area among workers tighter restrictions on foreign labour will worsen staff shortages already hampering many major sectorsSingapore however had perfect scores in the areas of policy towards foreign investment and foreign trade and exchange controls It was also the highestscoring country in terms of technological readiness an indication of successful government policies to develop technology infrastructure and the startup ecosystem ANI