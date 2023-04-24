WHEAT PROCUREMENT UP 12 PC AT 111 LAKH TONNE SO FAR

New Delhi The government s wheat procurement rose 12 per cent to 111 lakh tonne so far in the ongoing 202324 marketing year AprilMarch from 99 lakh tonne in the yearago period according to the food ministry data Wheat procurement is progressing smoothly said a senior food ministry officialAbout 1189237 farmers have been benefitted so far from the procurement operation with an expected MSP outflow of Rs 2366363 crore the official added As the wheat crop was impacted in some key growing states due to the recent untimely rains the Centre has relaxed quality norms for procurement of wheat in five states Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Punjab Haryana and RajasthanFood Corporation of India FCI is the national nodal agency that undertakes procurement of wheat at the minimum support price along with state agencies The procurement is done not only to protect the interest of farmers but also to maintain a buffer stock to be used for various welfare schemesThe government has set a procurement target of 342 million tonne for the 202324 marketing year as against the actual procurement of 19 million tonne in 202223 Last year wheat procurement had declined due to fall in domestic wheat production owing to heatwave However wheat production this year is projected to be at record 11218 million tonne and the government is confident of achieving this target notwithstanding the impact of recent untimely rains PTI